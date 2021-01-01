Parahyangan Golf Bandung
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7298 yards
Slope 148
Rating 75.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7298 yards
|75.9
|148
|Blue
|72
|6901 yards
|73.8
|140
|White
|72
|6495 yards
|70.0
|137
|Red
|72
|5890 yards
|74.8
|137
|Yellow
|72
|5183 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2018
Architect Bob Moore (2018)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Fivesomes Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Spa, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $75
Valid dates: Jan 01, 2021 - Jun 30, 2021
Stay and Play in trendy La Quinta California and play some of the best desert golf courses. View available packages and customize your free quote with Palm Springs Golf Vacation.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout