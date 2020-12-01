Madinaty Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 71
Length 6967 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Book a Tee Time at
Madinaty Golf & Country Club
Powered by GolfNow.com
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|71
|6967 yards
|Fire
|72
|6332 yards
|Ocean
|71
|5545 yards
|Jade
|71
|4939 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2020
Architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr. (2020)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf School Academy Yes - "Madinaty Golf Academy"
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Spa
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsFootGolf
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $299
Valid dates: Dec 01, 2020 - Dec 31, 2020
This extraordinary treasure is located on a stretch of unspoiled beach along the Atlantic Coast in Palm Coast Florida. Hammock Beach Resort is perfect for golf groups with it’s villas and suites ranging from 700 to 2,350 square feet provide a resort living experience at it’s very best. The mission of the staff at Hammock Beach Resort is to ensure guest experience a rich and carefree stay. All accommodations in the Main Tower Feature a refreshing view of the Atlantic Ocean. Choose from One Bedroom Suites that offer a king bed and adjoining living area to Three and Four Bedroom Suites with private bedrooms, living and dining. Offers starting at 10% off.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout