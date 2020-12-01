Home / Courses / Africa / Egypt

Madinaty Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 71
Length 6967 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 71 6967 yards
Fire 72 6332 yards
Ocean 71 5545 yards
Jade 71 4939 yards

Course Details

Year Built 2020
Architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr. (2020)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf School Academy Yes - "Madinaty Golf Academy"
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Spa

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

FootGolf

