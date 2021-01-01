Golf Costa Daurada Tarragona Sports Center - Pitch & Putt Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 27
Length 1400 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|27
|1400 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2017
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS No
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Showers, Locker Rooms, Parking
Available ActivitiesSwimming, Billiards
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
El Catllar, Tarragona
Private
Stay & Play Offers
From $300
Valid dates: Jan 01, 2021 - May 30, 2021
We invite you to come and experience the serenity of Borrego and challenge of Rams Hill while benefiting from our package pricing as you select from 3 different lodging options.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout