Golf Costa Daurada Tarragona Sports Center - Pitch & Putt Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 27
Length 1400 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 27 1400 meters

Course Details

Year Built 2017
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS No
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Showers, Locker Rooms, Parking

Available Activities

Swimming, Billiards

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Course Layout
Now Reading
