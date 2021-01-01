El Pilar Sarria Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 54
Length 1896 meters
Slope 65
Rating 50.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White (18-hole)
|54
|1896 meters
|50.5
|65
|White (18-hole) (W)
|54
|1896 meters
|52.1
|71
Course Details
Year Built 2006
Architect Jose Manuel Canfran (2006)
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Reviews
