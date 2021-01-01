Sapezal Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 70
Length 5093 yards
Slope 112
Rating 67.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue (18-hole)
|70
|5093 yards
|67.4
|112
|White (18-hole)
|70
|4624 yards
|65.0
|109
|Red (18-hole) (W)
|70
|4506 yards
|67.5
|112
Scorecard for Sapezal Golfe
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 67.4/112
|542
|348
|123
|269
|320
|117
|416
|254
|161
|2550
|5100
|White M: 65.0/109
|535
|340
|72
|233
|250
|110
|370
|248
|154
|2312
|4624
|Red W: 67.5/112
|528
|332
|69
|230
|250
|103
|364
|230
|147
|2253
|4506
|Handicap
|3
|15
|5
|7
|9
|17
|1
|11
|13
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 2017
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Reviews
Course Layout