Camellias Golf Campos de Te
About
Holes 9
Type
Par 72
Length 5949 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Men (18-hole)
|72
|5949 yards
|Ladies (18-hole)
|72
|5845 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2008
Architect Roberto Serra (2008)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Stay & Play Offers
From $300
Valid dates: Jan 01, 2021 - May 30, 2021
We invite you to come and experience the serenity of Borrego and challenge of Rams Hill while benefiting from our package pricing as you select from 3 different lodging options.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout