Chacras del Golf
About
Holes 9
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6119 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White/Blue (18-hole)
|72
|6119 yards
|Red (18-hole)
|74
|5700 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2017
Architect Roberto Serra (2017)
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available SportsFootGolf, Tennis
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $300
Valid dates: Jan 01, 2021 - May 30, 2021
We invite you to come and experience the serenity of Borrego and challenge of Rams Hill while benefiting from our package pricing as you select from 3 different lodging options.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout