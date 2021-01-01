Przytok Golf & Resort
About
Holes 9
Type Resort/Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 33
Length 2231 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|33
|2231 meters
|Yellow
|33
|2026 meters
|Blue
|33
|1814 meters
|Red
|33
|1587 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2016
Architect Hans-Georg Erhardt (2016)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $300
Valid dates: Jan 01, 2021 - May 30, 2021
We invite you to come and experience the serenity of Borrego and challenge of Rams Hill while benefiting from our package pricing as you select from 3 different lodging options.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout