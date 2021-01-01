Dresden Ullersdorf Golf Club - AIS Golf Area Short Course
About
Holes 9
Type
Style Parkland
Par 28
Length 973 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Yellow/Red
|28
|973 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2020
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Conference Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Course Layout