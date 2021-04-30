Uplands Golf Square Club
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Executive
Par 27
Length 680 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|680 yards
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Architect Pacific Coast Design
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Available ActivitiesSwimming, Billiards
Course Layout