Kjekstad Golf Club - Pitch & Put Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Pitch & Put
Par 27
Length 573 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|27
|573 meters
Scorecard for Pitch & Put
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 27.3/87
|40
|60
|91
|91
|74
|60
|75
|71
|63
|625
|625
|Ladies W: 28.5/89
|40
|60
|91
|91
|74
|60
|75
|71
|63
|625
|625
|Handicap
|4
|3
|6
|7
|2
|8
|9
|5
|1
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Course Layout