Home / Courses / Europe / Norway / Buskerud

Kjekstad Golf Club - Pitch & Put Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Pitch & Put
Par 27
Length 573 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 27 573 meters
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Pitch & Put
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 27.3/87 40 60 91 91 74 60 75 71 63 625 625
Ladies W: 28.5/89 40 60 91 91 74 60 75 71 63 625 625
Handicap 4 3 6 7 2 8 9 5 1
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season April - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kjekstad GC - Short: #1
Kjekstad Golf Club - Short Course
Royken, Buskerud
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kjekstad GC: #2
Kjekstad Golf Club
Royken, Buskerud
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asker GC
Asker Golf Club
Asker, Akershus
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Drammen GC: #7
Drammen Golf Club
Drammen, Buskerud
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Holtsmark Golf - 18-hole: #18
Holtsmark Golf - 18-hole Course
Sylling, Buskerud
Semi-Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Imjelt Golf Center - Pitch & Putt
Imjelt Golf Center - Pitch & Putt
Drammen, Buskerud
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Holtsmark Golf
Holtsmark Golf - 9-hole Course
Sylling, Buskerud
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Drobak GC
Drobak Golf Club
Drobak, Akershus
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sande GC
Sande Golf Club
Sande, Vestfold
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oustoen CC
Oustoen Country Club
Fornebu, Akershus
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Eiker GC
Eiker Golf Club
Mjondalen, Buskerud
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ballerud Golf Centre
Ballerud Golf Centre
Hovik, Akershus
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Featured Content
U.S. Open - Preview Day 1
Articles
The 'Munaissance' in 2021
Pebble Beach Golf Links - hole 18
Articles
Ranking the experience at six public U.S. Open venues
Pebble Beach vs. Bandon Dunes
Articles
Golf travel's greatest debates
Screen Shot 2021-06-11 at 10.38.52 AM.png
Articles
2021 Father's Day golf gift guide
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me