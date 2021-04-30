Quinto Coto Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Municipal/Public
Style Pitch & Putt
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2014
Golf Season Year round
Architect Rubèn Palacios Setvalls (2014)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesShowers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout