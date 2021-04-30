Le Sommet du Golf at Marbleton
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 2830 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|2830 yards
Scorecard for Le Sommet du Golf at Marbleton
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 65.9/107
|300
|90
|261
|413
|243
|233
|353
|294
|137
|2324
|4636
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|300
|90
|261
|413
|243
|233
|353
|294
|137
|2324
|4636
|Handicap
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - $13
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout