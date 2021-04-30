Elkhorn Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Municipal
Style Executive
Par 33
Length 2530 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|33
|2530 yards
|Back (W)
|35
|2530 yards
Scorecard for Elkhorn Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 61.8/103
|380
|300
|270
|165
|215
|315
|225
|480
|330
|2680
|5220
|Ladies W: 62.8/105
|380
|300
|270
|165
|215
|315
|225
|480
|330
|2680
|5220
|Handicap
|3
|7
|11
|17
|15
|9
|13
|1
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|34
|68
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Golf Season May 1st - September 30th
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout