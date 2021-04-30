Home / Courses / Canada / Manitoba / Elkhorn

Elkhorn Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Municipal
Style Executive
Par 33
Length 2530 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 33 2530 yards
Back (W) 35 2530 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Elkhorn Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 61.8/103 380 300 270 165 215 315 225 480 330 2680 5220
Ladies W: 62.8/105 380 300 270 165 215 315 225 480 330 2680 5220
Handicap 3 7 11 17 15 9 13 1 5
Par 4 4 4 3 3 4 3 5 4 34 68

Course Details

Year Built 1961
Golf Season May 1st - September 30th

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Miniota GC: #7
Miniota Golf Club
Miniota, Manitoba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Virden Wellview GC
Virden Wellview Golf Club
Virden, Manitoba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cromer Golf Course
Cromer, Manitoba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Pipestone Hills GC
Pipestone Hills Golf Club
Moosomin, Saskatchewan
Public
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Featured Content
U.S. Open - Preview Day 1
Articles
The 'Munaissance' in 2021
Pebble Beach Golf Links - hole 18
Articles
Ranking the experience at six public U.S. Open venues
Pebble Beach vs. Bandon Dunes
Articles
Golf travel's greatest debates
Screen Shot 2021-06-11 at 10.38.52 AM.png
Articles
2021 Father's Day golf gift guide
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me