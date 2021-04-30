Ellerstina Golf
About
Holes 9
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6900 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back (18-hole)
|72
|6900 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2014
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Matthew Dusenberry (2014)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout