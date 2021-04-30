El Desafio Mountain Resort
Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7062 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Pro
|72
|7062 yards
|El Desafío
|72
|6592 yards
|Partner
|72
|6276 yards
|Alternate
|72
|5650 yards
|Women
|72
|4626 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2015
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Greg Norman (2015) Matthew Dusenberry (2015)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
