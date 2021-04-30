Home / Courses / Asia / Thailand / South

Aquella Golf & Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7000 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7000 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Aquella Golf and Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 516 162 556 414 399 424 412 203 440 3526 354 185 493 192 524 351 443 565 385 3492 7018
White M: 70.7/121 482 142 515 402 351 407 373 174 384 3230 331 166 425 170 501 317 317 483 364 3074 6304
Red W: 70.2/119 427 133 477 309 336 372 348 109 364 2875 274 160 379 142 410 294 284 465 318 2726 5601
Handicap 2 18 10 7 14 6 8 16 4 11 15 1 17 9 13 3 5 12
Par 5 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round
Architect Pacific Coast Design (2021)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Sports

Minigolf, Fitness, Tennis

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Tublamu Navy GC
Tublamu Royal Navy Golf Course
Lam Kaen, Phang Nga
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Katathong Golf & Resort
Katathong Golf & Resort
Thung Kha Ngok, Phang Nga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Blue Canyon CC - Canyon: #10
Blue Canyon Country Club - Canyon Course
Sa Khu, Phuket
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Featured Content
The Match: Tiger vs Phil
Articles
Norm Macdonald's deadpan Twitter campaign was a Cool Golf Thing
Whistling Straits - hole 3 - 2015 PGA Championship
Articles
Trapped: The 10 golf courses with the most bunkers in the world
2019 Presidents Cup - Day 4
Articles
World top-10 golf club and Presidents Cup host requiring COVID-19 vaccine for all golfers
Mizuno T22 wedges
Articles
GolfPass Equipment Report: September, 2021
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me