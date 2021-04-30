Aquella Golf & Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7000 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7000 yards
Scorecard for Aquella Golf and Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|516
|162
|556
|414
|399
|424
|412
|203
|440
|3526
|354
|185
|493
|192
|524
|351
|443
|565
|385
|3492
|7018
|White M: 70.7/121
|482
|142
|515
|402
|351
|407
|373
|174
|384
|3230
|331
|166
|425
|170
|501
|317
|317
|483
|364
|3074
|6304
|Red W: 70.2/119
|427
|133
|477
|309
|336
|372
|348
|109
|364
|2875
|274
|160
|379
|142
|410
|294
|284
|465
|318
|2726
|5601
|Handicap
|2
|18
|10
|7
|14
|6
|8
|16
|4
|11
|15
|1
|17
|9
|13
|3
|5
|12
|Par
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round
Architect Pacific Coast Design (2021)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Available SportsMinigolf, Fitness, Tennis
