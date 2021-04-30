Dai Lai Golf Club - A/B Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6776 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Previously known as Dai Lai Star Golf & Country Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6776 yards
|Blue
|72
|6319 yards
|White
|72
|5827 yards
|Red
|72
|5353 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2010
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout