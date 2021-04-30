Home / Courses / Asia / Vietnam

Dai Lai Golf Club - A/B Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6776 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Previously known as Dai Lai Star Golf & Country Club.

Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6776 yards
Blue 72 6319 yards
White 72 5827 yards
Red 72 5353 yards

Course Details

Year Built 2010

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Lockers, Locker Rooms

