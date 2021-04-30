Sehyeon Country Club - Valley/Lake Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6437 meters
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6437 meters
|70.7
|121
|Blue
|72
|6096 meters
|70.0
|119
|White
|72
|5755 meters
|69.2
|117
|Gold (W)
|72
|5364 meters
|67.1
|113
|Red (W)
|72
|4499 meters
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Yongin Sehyeon
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|335
|358
|342
|178
|337
|135
|535
|440
|527
|3187
|353
|408
|495
|334
|207
|413
|501
|191
|348
|3250
|6437
|Blue M: 70.0/119
|316
|336
|317
|166
|319
|124
|518
|413
|510
|3019
|339
|382
|476
|311
|198
|389
|488
|172
|322
|3077
|6096
|White M: 69.2/117
|288
|321
|298
|151
|306
|114
|505
|385
|489
|2857
|320
|359
|448
|294
|178
|369
|473
|155
|302
|2898
|5755
|Gold W: 67.1/113
|282
|306
|275
|142
|294
|108
|485
|337
|414
|2643
|307
|345
|398
|279
|158
|356
|449
|135
|294
|2721
|5364
|Red W: 66.9/109
|239
|242
|260
|131
|231
|96
|408
|305
|325
|2237
|225
|285
|328
|241
|123
|296
|402
|112
|250
|2262
|4499
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2020
Golf Season Year round
Architect David Dale (2020)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 100000
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Fivesomes Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout