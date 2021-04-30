Sehyeon Country Club - Valley/Lake Course

Home / Courses / Asia / South Korea / Gyeonggi Province

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6437 meters
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6437 meters 70.7 121
Blue 72 6096 meters 70.0 119
White 72 5755 meters 69.2 117
Gold (W) 72 5364 meters 67.1 113
Red (W) 72 4499 meters 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yongin Sehyeon
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 335 358 342 178 337 135 535 440 527 3187 353 408 495 334 207 413 501 191 348 3250 6437
Blue M: 70.0/119 316 336 317 166 319 124 518 413 510 3019 339 382 476 311 198 389 488 172 322 3077 6096
White M: 69.2/117 288 321 298 151 306 114 505 385 489 2857 320 359 448 294 178 369 473 155 302 2898 5755
Gold W: 67.1/113 282 306 275 142 294 108 485 337 414 2643 307 345 398 279 158 356 449 135 294 2721 5364
Red W: 66.9/109 239 242 260 131 231 96 408 305 325 2237 225 285 328 241 123 296 402 112 250 2262 4499
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 5 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2020
Golf Season Year round
Architect David Dale (2020)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - KRW 100000
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Fivesomes Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

