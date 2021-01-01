Home / Courses / Asia / South Korea / Gyeonggi Province

Lee & Lee Country Club - Highland/Sky Course

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6298 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6298 meters
Blue 72 5877 meters
White 72 5390 meters
Red 72 4770 meters
Scorecard
Scorecard for Highland/Sky
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 341 354 337 141 556 308 433 230 431 3131 580 384 138 436 365 170 360 194 543 3170 6301
Blue M: 69.2/117 311 326 321 141 537 293 412 207 411 2959 559 340 114 403 342 152 336 163 509 2918 5877
White M: 66.1/111 281 302 306 118 515 283 385 182 393 2765 496 293 98 358 303 143 308 138 488 2625 5390
Red W: 66.9/109 247 271 267 102 439 245 330 151 357 2409 474 268 85 330 256 110 293 117 428 2361 4770
Handicap 14 18 6 10 2 16 4 8 12 3 1 17 13 15 11 9 7 5
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2013
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - KRW 90000
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

