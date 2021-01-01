Lee & Lee Country Club - Sky/Lake Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6468 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6468 meters
|Blue
|72
|6019 meters
|White
|72
|5497 meters
|Red
|72
|4810 meters
Scorecard for Sky/Lake
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|580
|384
|138
|436
|365
|170
|360
|194
|543
|3170
|387
|349
|366
|174
|485
|217
|541
|392
|390
|3301
|6471
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|559
|340
|114
|403
|342
|152
|336
|163
|509
|2918
|359
|323
|337
|160
|469
|197
|516
|370
|370
|3101
|6019
|White M: 66.1/111
|496
|293
|98
|358
|303
|143
|308
|138
|488
|2625
|335
|308
|309
|128
|447
|175
|491
|336
|343
|2872
|5497
|Red W: 66.9/109
|474
|268
|85
|330
|256
|110
|293
|117
|428
|2361
|304
|254
|294
|101
|383
|130
|427
|270
|286
|2449
|4810
|Handicap
|3
|1
|17
|13
|15
|11
|9
|7
|5
|8
|16
|2
|18
|12
|10
|6
|14
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2013
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 90000
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
