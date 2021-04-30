Haldi Golf County
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6720 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6720 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2020
Golf Season Year round
Architect Pacific Coast Design (2020)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Jacuzzi
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
