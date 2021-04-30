Godrej Golf Links
About
Holes 9
Type Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Architect Vijit Nandrajog (2021)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageCafe
Available FacilitiesSpa
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
