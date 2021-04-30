Home / Courses / Asia / India / Uttar Pradesh

Godrej Golf Links

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2021
Architect Vijit Nandrajog (2021)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Cafe

Available Facilities

Spa

Available Activities

Swimming

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Jaypee Greens Greater Noida
Jaypee Greens Greater Noida - Short Course
Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Jaypee Greens Greater Noida - Championship
Jaypee Greens Greater Noida - Championship Course
Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Jaypee Greens Noida - Championship
Jaypee Greens Noida - Championship Course
Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Jaypee Greens Noida
Jaypee Greens Noida - Short Course
Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Unitech GCC
Unitech Golf & Country Club
Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Noida GC
Noida Golf Course
Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Aravalli GC: Driving range
Aravalli Golf Club
Faridabad, Faridabad
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hindan Sports Complex GC
Hindan Sports Complex Golf Course
Ghaziabad, Ghaziabad
Private/Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Delhi GC
Delhi Golf Club - Peacock Course
New Delhi, Delhi
Municipal
0.0
0
Write Review
Delhi GC - Lodhi: #5
Delhi Golf Club - Lodhi Course
New Delhi, Delhi
Municipal
0.0
0
Write Review
Airforce GC
Airforce Golf Course
New Delhi, Delhi
Military
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me