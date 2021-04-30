Zuien Country Club Century Fuji Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6435 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6435 yards
|Regular
|72
|6014 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4947 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Nearby Courses
Course Layout