Nobeoka Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Nobeoka Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|347
|588
|182
|368
|457
|178
|390
|557
|330
|3397
|367
|213
|596
|377
|328
|440
|565
|185
|456
|3527
|6924
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|325
|547
|170
|345
|413
|162
|353
|530
|314
|3159
|327
|186
|570
|361
|306
|359
|539
|171
|418
|3237
|6396
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|254
|460
|161
|296
|354
|142
|326
|429
|243
|2665
|310
|161
|422
|314
|283
|271
|422
|148
|396
|2727
|5392
|Handicap
|15
|3
|7
|5
|1
|11
|17
|9
|13
|12
|10
|8
|4
|18
|2
|14
|16
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
