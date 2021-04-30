Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Miyazaki

Nobeoka Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 347 588 182 368 457 178 390 557 330 3397 367 213 596 377 328 440 565 185 456 3527 6924
Regular M: 70.7/121 325 547 170 345 413 162 353 530 314 3159 327 186 570 361 306 359 539 171 418 3237 6396
Ladies W: 67.1/113 254 460 161 296 354 142 326 429 243 2665 310 161 422 314 283 271 422 148 396 2727 5392
Handicap 15 3 7 5 1 11 17 9 13 12 10 8 4 18 2 14 16 6
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

