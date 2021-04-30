Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Miyazaki

Kitakata Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6927 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Gokase 72 6927 yards
Back/Ose 72 6659 yards
Regular/Gokase 72 6293 yards
Regular/Ose 72 5614 yards
Ladies/Gokase 72 5436 yards
Ladies/Ose 72 4763 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kitakata Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 388 165 410 488 358 176 415 525 367 3292 545 335 166 402 186 425 416 545 372 3392 6684
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 330 143 379 409 333 158 373 495 307 2927 455 314 151 363 161 369 381 522 350 3066 5993
Red W: 67.1/113 322 121 280 406 283 85 343 467 303 2610 440 294 83 323 142 288 260 447 304 2581 5191
Handicap 9 17 5 11 3 15 1 7 13 10 14 16 2 18 4 6 12 8
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
