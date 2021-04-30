Kitakata Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6927 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Gokase
|72
|6927 yards
|Back/Ose
|72
|6659 yards
|Regular/Gokase
|72
|6293 yards
|Regular/Ose
|72
|5614 yards
|Ladies/Gokase
|72
|5436 yards
|Ladies/Ose
|72
|4763 yards
Scorecard for Kitakata Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|388
|165
|410
|488
|358
|176
|415
|525
|367
|3292
|545
|335
|166
|402
|186
|425
|416
|545
|372
|3392
|6684
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|330
|143
|379
|409
|333
|158
|373
|495
|307
|2927
|455
|314
|151
|363
|161
|369
|381
|522
|350
|3066
|5993
|Red W: 67.1/113
|322
|121
|280
|406
|283
|85
|343
|467
|303
|2610
|440
|294
|83
|323
|142
|288
|260
|447
|304
|2581
|5191
|Handicap
|9
|17
|5
|11
|3
|15
|1
|7
|13
|10
|14
|16
|2
|18
|4
|6
|12
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
