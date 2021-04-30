Biwanodai Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6613 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6613 yards
|72.0
|131
|Back (W)
|72
|6613 yards
|78.0
|142
|Regular
|72
|6197 yards
|70.0
|125
|Regular (W)
|72
|6197 yards
|76.0
|137
|Front
|72
|5865 yards
|68.0
|123
|Front (W)
|72
|5865 yards
|74.0
|133
|Orange (W)
|72
|5433 yards
|67.0
|119
|Orange
|72
|5433 yards
|67.0
|119
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5187 yards
|70.0
|124
|Ladies
|72
|5187 yards
|64.0
|113
|Senior (W)
|72
|4948 yards
|69.0
|122
|Senior
|72
|4948 yards
|64.0
|111
Scorecard for Biwanodai Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|500
|409
|483
|442
|371
|173
|339
|198
|353
|3268
|414
|489
|413
|184
|371
|168
|376
|597
|333
|3345
|6613
|Yellow M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|483
|392
|466
|410
|350
|156
|328
|174
|330
|3089
|392
|472
|398
|159
|353
|156
|357
|584
|311
|3182
|6271
|Handicap
|8
|12
|18
|4
|14
|10
|2
|16
|6
|7
|11
|3
|13
|15
|9
|5
|1
|17
|Par
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
