Biwanodai Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6613 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6613 yards 72.0 131
Back (W) 72 6613 yards 78.0 142
Regular 72 6197 yards 70.0 125
Regular (W) 72 6197 yards 76.0 137
Front 72 5865 yards 68.0 123
Front (W) 72 5865 yards 74.0 133
Orange (W) 72 5433 yards 67.0 119
Orange 72 5433 yards 67.0 119
Ladies (W) 72 5187 yards 70.0 124
Ladies 72 5187 yards 64.0 113
Senior (W) 72 4948 yards 69.0 122
Senior 72 4948 yards 64.0 111
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Biwanodai Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 500 409 483 442 371 173 339 198 353 3268 414 489 413 184 371 168 376 597 333 3345 6613
Yellow M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 483 392 466 410 350 156 328 174 330 3089 392 472 398 159 353 156 357 584 311 3182 6271
Handicap 8 12 18 4 14 10 2 16 6 7 11 3 13 15 9 5 1 17
Par 5 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1980

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

