Tsugaru Kogen Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6850 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6850 yards
|Blue
|72
|6331 yards
|White
|72
|5916 yards
|Red
|72
|5070 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Golf Season April 23rd - November 14th
Architect Arnold Palmer (1987) Robert Walker (1987)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Stay & Play Offers
From $75
Valid dates: Jan 01, 2021 - Jun 30, 2021
Stay and Play in trendy La Quinta California and play some of the best desert golf courses. View available packages and customize your free quote with Palm Springs Golf Vacation.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout