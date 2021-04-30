Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Sun Park Sapporo Golf Course - South/East

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6828 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6828 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6218 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 6092 yards 70.0 119
Ladies 72 5267 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for South - East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 389 508 448 445 567 182 396 182 353 3470 592 322 192 376 396 496 248 376 360 3358 6828
Regular M: 70.7/121 349 466 402 404 533 163 367 152 314 3150 550 291 176 346 369 455 212 344 325 3068 6218
Front M: 70.0/119 349 466 402 404 513 163 367 152 314 3130 518 291 146 346 369 455 168 344 325 2962 6092
Ladies W: 67.1/113 318 410 340 338 444 131 277 113 286 2657 487 243 126 299 326 418 132 297 282 2610 5267
Handicap 8 6 4 2 10 12 14 16 18 11 9 3 1 7 13 15 17 5
Par 4 5 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Year Built 1998
Greens Bent Grass

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB, Discover

Restaurant

Sun Park Sapporo GC - East: #1
Sun Park Sapporo Golf Course - East/West
Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Sun Park Sapporo GC - West: #3
Sun Park Sapporo Golf Course - South/West
Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Sapporo Kitahiroshima GC - East: #1
Sapporo Kitahiroshima Golf Club - East Course
Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Sapporo Kitahiroshima GC - South: #3
Sapporo Kitahiroshima Golf Club - South Course
Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Sapporo Kitahiroshima GC - West: #5
Sapporo Kitahiroshima Golf Club - West Course
Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Sapporo GC
Sapporo Golf Club - Wattsu Course
Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Sapporo Regent GC - Old: Clubhouse
Sapporo Regent Golf Club - Old Course
Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Sapporo Regent GC - Thomson
Sapporo Regent Golf Club - Thomson Course
Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Sapporo Regent GC - New
Sapporo Regent Golf Club - New Course
Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Zuien CC - Eniwa
Zuien Country Club - Eniwa Course
Eniwa, Hokkaido
0.0
0
Great Sapporo CC
Great Sapporo Country Club
Chitose, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Shinchitose CC - Hamanasu: #8
Shinchitose Country Club - Hamanasu Course
Chitose, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
