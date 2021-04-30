Sun Park Sapporo Golf Course - South/East
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6828 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6828 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6218 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|6092 yards
|70.0
|119
|Ladies
|72
|5267 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for South - East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|389
|508
|448
|445
|567
|182
|396
|182
|353
|3470
|592
|322
|192
|376
|396
|496
|248
|376
|360
|3358
|6828
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|349
|466
|402
|404
|533
|163
|367
|152
|314
|3150
|550
|291
|176
|346
|369
|455
|212
|344
|325
|3068
|6218
|Front M: 70.0/119
|349
|466
|402
|404
|513
|163
|367
|152
|314
|3130
|518
|291
|146
|346
|369
|455
|168
|344
|325
|2962
|6092
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|318
|410
|340
|338
|444
|131
|277
|113
|286
|2657
|487
|243
|126
|299
|326
|418
|132
|297
|282
|2610
|5267
|Handicap
|8
|6
|4
|2
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|11
|9
|3
|1
|7
|13
|15
|17
|5
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB, Discover
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout