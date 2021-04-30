Home / Courses / Asia / Malaysia / Negeri Sembilan

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6206 meters
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6206 meters 70.7 121
Blue 72 5861 meters 69.2 117
White 72 5590 meters 66.1 111
Red (W) 72 5262 meters 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Dickson Bay Golf Resort
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 354 542 179 421 441 527 408 172 376 3420 551 366 396 159 406 339 197 546 407 3367 6787
Blue M: 69.2/117 332 521 164 395 417 504 365 155 359 3212 527 346 369 142 388 328 186 525 387 3198 6410
White M: 66.1/111 309 500 148 367 393 482 363 150 339 3051 507 328 351 133 372 323 175 504 370 3063 6114
Red W: 67.1/113 280 482 132 338 372 464 336 138 318 2860 489 312 326 122 360 295 161 477 353 2895 5755
Handicap 17 3 9 5 1 7 11 15 13 12 14 4 16 2 18 10 6 8
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2005

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Policies

Single Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Activities

Swimming

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Port Dickson GCC
Port Dickson Golf & Country Club
Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Bukit Terendak Golf Club
Kem Terendak, Melaka
Public
0.0
0
Write Review

