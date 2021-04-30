Dickson Bay Golf Resort
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6206 meters
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6206 meters
|70.7
|121
|Blue
|72
|5861 meters
|69.2
|117
|White
|72
|5590 meters
|66.1
|111
|Red (W)
|72
|5262 meters
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Dickson Bay Golf Resort
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|354
|542
|179
|421
|441
|527
|408
|172
|376
|3420
|551
|366
|396
|159
|406
|339
|197
|546
|407
|3367
|6787
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|332
|521
|164
|395
|417
|504
|365
|155
|359
|3212
|527
|346
|369
|142
|388
|328
|186
|525
|387
|3198
|6410
|White M: 66.1/111
|309
|500
|148
|367
|393
|482
|363
|150
|339
|3051
|507
|328
|351
|133
|372
|323
|175
|504
|370
|3063
|6114
|Red W: 67.1/113
|280
|482
|132
|338
|372
|464
|336
|138
|318
|2860
|489
|312
|326
|122
|360
|295
|161
|477
|353
|2895
|5755
|Handicap
|17
|3
|9
|5
|1
|7
|11
|15
|13
|12
|14
|4
|16
|2
|18
|10
|6
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Policies
Single Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout