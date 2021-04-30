Mashike Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6599 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6599 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6599 yards
|74.1
|125
|Regular
|72
|6202 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6202 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Mashike Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|383
|350
|153
|361
|512
|388
|176
|436
|513
|3272
|357
|504
|186
|395
|556
|406
|398
|186
|339
|3327
|6599
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|367
|333
|153
|352
|493
|355
|158
|420
|480
|3111
|339
|487
|167
|365
|497
|365
|377
|170
|324
|3091
|6202
|Handicap
|9
|7
|15
|3
|5
|17
|11
|1
|13
|10
|16
|8
|4
|14
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout