Hokkaido

Mashike Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6599 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6599 yards 73.1 123
Back (W) 72 6599 yards 74.1 125
Regular 72 6202 yards 70.7 121
Regular (W) 72 6202 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mashike Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 383 350 153 361 512 388 176 436 513 3272 357 504 186 395 556 406 398 186 339 3327 6599
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 367 333 153 352 493 355 158 420 480 3111 339 487 167 365 497 365 377 170 324 3091 6202
Handicap 9 7 15 3 5 17 11 1 13 10 16 8 4 14 2 18 6 12
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 4 5 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Course Layout
