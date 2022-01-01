Green Schole Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7014 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7014 yards
|74.9
|131
|Back
|72
|6633 yards
|Regular
|72
|6148 yards
|73.5
|123
|Ladies72
|72
|5280 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Green Schole Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Regular M: 74.9/131
|546
|351
|176
|403
|507
|173
|424
|398
|428
|3406
|409
|581
|413
|231
|435
|447
|149
|397
|546
|3608
|7014
|Back M: 73.5/123
|484
|307
|146
|367
|474
|137
|376
|311
|353
|2955
|352
|558
|376
|194
|358
|414
|129
|328
|484
|3193
|6148
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|445
|252
|123
|325
|407
|108
|335
|270
|307
|2572
|316
|436
|346
|147
|321
|350
|97
|250
|445
|2708
|5280
|Handicap
|5
|13
|15
|3
|11
|17
|7
|9
|1
|14
|4
|10
|16
|6
|2
|18
|12
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, NC, Diners, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout