Green Schole Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7014 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7014 yards 74.9 131
Back 72 6633 yards
Regular 72 6148 yards 73.5 123
Ladies72 72 5280 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Green Schole Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Regular M: 74.9/131 546 351 176 403 507 173 424 398 428 3406 409 581 413 231 435 447 149 397 546 3608 7014
Back M: 73.5/123 484 307 146 367 474 137 376 311 353 2955 352 558 376 194 358 414 129 328 484 3193 6148
Ladies W: 67.1/113 445 252 123 325 407 108 335 270 307 2572 316 436 346 147 321 350 97 250 445 2708 5280
Handicap 5 13 15 3 11 17 7 9 1 14 4 10 16 6 2 18 12 8
Par 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, NC, Diners, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

