Tanegashima Golf Resort

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7024 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7024 yards 73.6 131
Regular 72 6551 yards 73.1 123
Ladies 72 5282 yards 72.8 113
Scorecard for Cosmo Resort Tanegashima Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 531 401 429 411 374 212 361 184 515 3418 534 165 436 393 417 441 404 215 601 3606 7024
Regular M: 73.1/123 506 368 364 386 351 192 334 167 489 3157 514 147 414 364 390 421 387 187 570 3394 6551
Ladies W: 67.1/113 455 302 292 322 289 110 295 127 399 2591 421 128 311 295 294 336 272 132 502 2691 5282
Handicap 9 5 1 3 17 11 15 13 7 14 18 2 16 4 6 8 10 12
Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Karl Litten (1991)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, Life
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

