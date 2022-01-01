Tanegashima Golf Resort
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7024 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7024 yards
|73.6
|131
|Regular
|72
|6551 yards
|73.1
|123
|Ladies
|72
|5282 yards
|72.8
|113
Scorecard for Cosmo Resort Tanegashima Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|531
|401
|429
|411
|374
|212
|361
|184
|515
|3418
|534
|165
|436
|393
|417
|441
|404
|215
|601
|3606
|7024
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|506
|368
|364
|386
|351
|192
|334
|167
|489
|3157
|514
|147
|414
|364
|390
|421
|387
|187
|570
|3394
|6551
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|455
|302
|292
|322
|289
|110
|295
|127
|399
|2591
|421
|128
|311
|295
|294
|336
|272
|132
|502
|2691
|5282
|Handicap
|9
|5
|1
|3
|17
|11
|15
|13
|7
|14
|18
|2
|16
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Karl Litten (1991)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, Life
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Course Layout