Goto Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6774 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6774 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6379 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5389 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Goto Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|420
|525
|350
|176
|373
|515
|170
|445
|470
|3444
|385
|190
|375
|567
|316
|410
|156
|510
|421
|3330
|6774
|White M: 70.7/121
|400
|510
|315
|145
|340
|500
|150
|420
|450
|3230
|365
|172
|361
|530
|300
|393
|139
|490
|399
|3149
|6379
|Red W: 67.1/113
|294
|419
|305
|140
|312
|411
|110
|318
|374
|2683
|350
|136
|346
|401
|288
|352
|110
|395
|328
|2706
|5389
|Handicap
|3
|13
|9
|17
|7
|11
|15
|5
|1
|14
|12
|16
|4
|10
|2
|18
|8
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, UC, DC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
