Goto Country Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6774 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6774 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6379 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5389 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Goto Country Club
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 420 525 350 176 373 515 170 445 470 3444 385 190 375 567 316 410 156 510 421 3330 6774
White M: 70.7/121 400 510 315 145 340 500 150 420 450 3230 365 172 361 530 300 393 139 490 399 3149 6379
Red W: 67.1/113 294 419 305 140 312 411 110 318 374 2683 350 136 346 401 288 352 110 395 328 2706 5389
Handicap 3 13 9 17 7 11 15 5 1 14 12 16 4 10 2 18 8 6
Par 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1971
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, UC, DC

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

