Hagi-Iwami Country Club

About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6763 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6763 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6473 yards 72.4 119
Compe 72 6119 yards 71.7 115
Gold 72 5490 yards
Ladies 72 5215 yards 67.1 113
Green 72 4783 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 410 304 526 187 423 388 169 357 555 3319 504 338 173 390 419 399 221 368 632 3444 6763
Regular M: 72.4/119 388 295 506 178 407 364 163 348 506 3155 492 326 162 383 404 392 197 351 611 3318 6473
Front M: 71.7/115 364 272 485 135 392 352 146 331 492 2969 479 292 151 369 388 374 177 336 584 3150 6119
Ladies W: 67.1/113 317 236 434 125 310 297 124 255 474 2572 419 250 147 241 309 321 130 293 533 2643 5215
Handicap 3 17 7 5 1 9 15 11 13 12 18 14 2 6 10 4 8 16
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1998
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UC, JCB, Diners, AMEX, DC

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

