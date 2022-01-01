Hagi-Iwami Country Club
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6763 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6763 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6473 yards
|72.4
|119
|Compe
|72
|6119 yards
|71.7
|115
|Gold
|72
|5490 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5215 yards
|67.1
|113
|Green
|72
|4783 yards
Scorecard for Hagi-Iwami Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|410
|304
|526
|187
|423
|388
|169
|357
|555
|3319
|504
|338
|173
|390
|419
|399
|221
|368
|632
|3444
|6763
|Regular M: 72.4/119
|388
|295
|506
|178
|407
|364
|163
|348
|506
|3155
|492
|326
|162
|383
|404
|392
|197
|351
|611
|3318
|6473
|Front M: 71.7/115
|364
|272
|485
|135
|392
|352
|146
|331
|492
|2969
|479
|292
|151
|369
|388
|374
|177
|336
|584
|3150
|6119
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|317
|236
|434
|125
|310
|297
|124
|255
|474
|2572
|419
|250
|147
|241
|309
|321
|130
|293
|533
|2643
|5215
|Handicap
|3
|17
|7
|5
|1
|9
|15
|11
|13
|12
|18
|14
|2
|6
|10
|4
|8
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UC, JCB, Diners, AMEX, DC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
