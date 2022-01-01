Home / Courses / Asia / Thailand / Northeast

Mukdahan Golf Course

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mukdahan
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 29.3/94 278 150 131 157 142 172 159 137 284 1610 1610
Red W: 30.0/96 267 139 120 147 131 161 148 126 273 1512 1512
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 4 3 3 3 3 4 3 3 4 30 30

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Be the first to leave a review

