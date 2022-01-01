Mukdahan Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Mukdahan
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 29.3/94
|278
|150
|131
|157
|142
|172
|159
|137
|284
|1610
|1610
|Red W: 30.0/96
|267
|139
|120
|147
|131
|161
|148
|126
|273
|1512
|1512
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|30
|30
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Course Layout