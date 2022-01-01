Kamiyubetsu Riverside Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6906 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6906 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6576 yards
|72.4
|122
|Front
|72
|6235 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front (W)
|72
|6235 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Kamiyubetsu Riverside Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|372
|405
|546
|206
|349
|562
|418
|180
|356
|3394
|540
|392
|141
|442
|558
|377
|413
|231
|418
|3512
|6906
|Regular M: 72.4/122
|356
|387
|533
|193
|338
|528
|400
|156
|335
|3226
|524
|373
|129
|430
|516
|361
|401
|219
|397
|3350
|6576
|Front M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|356
|387
|533
|116
|338
|528
|400
|156
|335
|3149
|524
|323
|129
|351
|516
|361
|324
|161
|397
|3086
|6235
|Handicap
|11
|5
|9
|7
|15
|3
|1
|17
|13
|12
|6
|18
|2
|8
|16
|10
|4
|14
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1986
Golf Season April - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers
Reviews
Course Layout