Kamiyubetsu Riverside Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6906 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6906 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6576 yards 72.4 122
Front 72 6235 yards 70.7 121
Front (W) 72 6235 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kamiyubetsu Riverside Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 372 405 546 206 349 562 418 180 356 3394 540 392 141 442 558 377 413 231 418 3512 6906
Regular M: 72.4/122 356 387 533 193 338 528 400 156 335 3226 524 373 129 430 516 361 401 219 397 3350 6576
Front M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 356 387 533 116 338 528 400 156 335 3149 524 323 129 351 516 361 324 161 397 3086 6235
Handicap 11 5 9 7 15 3 1 17 13 12 6 18 2 8 16 10 4 14
Par 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1986
Golf Season April - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

