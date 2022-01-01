Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Kitami Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6530 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6530 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6172 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6172 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5497 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kitami Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 427 186 474 373 546 331 177 366 359 3239 520 385 196 515 364 184 355 379 393 3291 6530
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 405 176 439 343 531 297 149 366 344 3050 495 365 178 501 348 170 340 348 377 3122 6172
Red W: 67.1/113 352 148 428 343 431 297 113 295 344 2751 495 349 132 410 280 170 314 348 248 2746 5497
Handicap 3 11 15 13 5 17 7 1 9 16 6 12 10 8 18 14 2 4
Par 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Golf Season April - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ, AMEX, UC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

