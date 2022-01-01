Kitami Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6530 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6530 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6172 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6172 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5497 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kitami Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|427
|186
|474
|373
|546
|331
|177
|366
|359
|3239
|520
|385
|196
|515
|364
|184
|355
|379
|393
|3291
|6530
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|405
|176
|439
|343
|531
|297
|149
|366
|344
|3050
|495
|365
|178
|501
|348
|170
|340
|348
|377
|3122
|6172
|Red W: 67.1/113
|352
|148
|428
|343
|431
|297
|113
|295
|344
|2751
|495
|349
|132
|410
|280
|170
|314
|348
|248
|2746
|5497
|Handicap
|3
|11
|15
|13
|5
|17
|7
|1
|9
|16
|6
|12
|10
|8
|18
|14
|2
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ, AMEX, UC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
