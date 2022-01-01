Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Minamisoya Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6542 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6542 yards
Reg 72 6184 yards
Front 72 5935 yards
Ladies 72 5542 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Minami Soya Golf Ground
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 334 382 525 199 336 502 342 135 396 3151 314 533 195 372 531 424 421 202 399 3391 6542
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 70.2/123 317 358 502 183 323 480 302 121 379 2965 294 509 177 355 521 396 408 181 378 3219 6184
Handicap 12 4 2 10 14 8 16 18 6 17 1 7 15 9 5 3 13 11
Par 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1980
Golf Season April - October

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me