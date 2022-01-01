Minamisoya Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6542 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6542 yards
|Reg
|72
|6184 yards
|Front
|72
|5935 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5542 yards
Scorecard for Minami Soya Golf Ground
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|334
|382
|525
|199
|336
|502
|342
|135
|396
|3151
|314
|533
|195
|372
|531
|424
|421
|202
|399
|3391
|6542
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 70.2/123
|317
|358
|502
|183
|323
|480
|302
|121
|379
|2965
|294
|509
|177
|355
|521
|396
|408
|181
|378
|3219
|6184
|Handicap
|12
|4
|2
|10
|14
|8
|16
|18
|6
|17
|1
|7
|15
|9
|5
|3
|13
|11
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Golf Season April - October
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout