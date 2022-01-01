Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Wakayama

Nachi Katsuura Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6115 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6115 yards
Regular 72 5677 yards
Scorecard for Nachi Katsuura Golf Club
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.7/119 W: 70.7/121 410 136 365 165 352 482 527 341 318 3096 324 180 488 281 352 434 210 470 280 3019 6115
Regular M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/117 380 123 342 139 339 466 492 306 305 2892 309 160 451 272 340 351 179 452 271 2785 5677
Handicap 3 15 7 13 1 9 5 11 17 10 16 6 14 2 8 12 4 18
Par 4 3 4 3 4 5 5 4 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 4 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1986
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1986) Isao Aoki (1986)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

