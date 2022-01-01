Nachi Katsuura Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6115 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6115 yards
|Regular
|72
|5677 yards
Scorecard for Nachi Katsuura Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.7/119 W: 70.7/121
|410
|136
|365
|165
|352
|482
|527
|341
|318
|3096
|324
|180
|488
|281
|352
|434
|210
|470
|280
|3019
|6115
|Regular M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/117
|380
|123
|342
|139
|339
|466
|492
|306
|305
|2892
|309
|160
|451
|272
|340
|351
|179
|452
|271
|2785
|5677
|Handicap
|3
|15
|7
|13
|1
|9
|5
|11
|17
|10
|16
|6
|14
|2
|8
|12
|4
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1986
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1986) Isao Aoki (1986)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout