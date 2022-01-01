Home / Courses / Asia / Philippines

Camaya Golf - Tandatangan Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 36
Length 3275 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 36 3275 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Camaya Coast Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 35.3/121 388 181 340 334 461 358 179 516 415 3172 3172
White M: 34.6/117 344 136 284 293 328 307 117 480 315 2604 2604
Red W: 33.5/109 302 96 248 254 287 270 95 398 315 2265 2265
Handicap 3 9 6 7 1 5 4 8 2
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 36

Course Details

Year Built 2020
Golf Season Year round
Architect John Cope (2020)

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No, soft spikes only
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
The Peninsula Golf Club
Limay, Bataan
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Anvaya Cove Golf & Sports Club
Anvaya Cove Golf and Sports Club - Mountain Course
Morong, Bataan
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Puerto Azul GCC
Puerto Azul Golf & Country Club - Camandag Executive Course
Ternate, Cavite
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Anvaya Cove Golf & Sports Club
Anvaya Cove Golf and Sports Club - Seaside Course
Morong, Bataan
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Puerto Azul GCC - Championship: #10
Puerto Azul Golf & Country Club - Championship Course
Ternate, Cavite
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me