Camaya Golf - Tandatangan Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 36
Length 3275 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|3275 yards
Scorecard for Camaya Coast Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 35.3/121
|388
|181
|340
|334
|461
|358
|179
|516
|415
|3172
|3172
|White M: 34.6/117
|344
|136
|284
|293
|328
|307
|117
|480
|315
|2604
|2604
|Red W: 33.5/109
|302
|96
|248
|254
|287
|270
|95
|398
|315
|2265
|2265
|Handicap
|3
|9
|6
|7
|1
|5
|4
|8
|2
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|36
Course Details
Year Built 2020
Golf Season Year round
Architect John Cope (2020)
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No, soft spikes only
Walking Allowed Yes
Course Layout