South Pacific Golf Club
Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for South Pacific Golf and Leisure Estates
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Pro M: 74.9/131
|386
|486
|209
|466
|199
|458
|538
|424
|337
|3503
|326
|449
|523
|197
|433
|174
|418
|375
|620
|3515
|7018
|Champion M: 72.2/122
|351
|443
|184
|426
|175
|422
|500
|398
|291
|3190
|286
|410
|491
|165
|395
|150
|392
|343
|580
|3212
|6402
|Mens M: 70.7/121
|344
|440
|176
|420
|170
|415
|493
|391
|284
|3133
|279
|403
|394
|158
|390
|144
|386
|333
|573
|3060
|6193
|Senior M: 69.2/117
|311
|436
|154
|395
|145
|380
|442
|373
|251
|2887
|248
|393
|461
|133
|365
|126
|364
|313
|540
|2943
|5830
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|271
|384
|121
|363
|117
|320
|404
|333
|218
|2531
|212
|356
|429
|97
|329
|112
|308
|284
|501
|2628
|5159
|Handicap
|8
|14
|16
|2
|18
|4
|12
|6
|10
|9
|1
|7
|17
|13
|15
|5
|11
|3
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Showers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsTennis
