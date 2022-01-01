Home / Courses / Asia / Philippines

South Pacific Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for South Pacific Golf and Leisure Estates
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Pro M: 74.9/131 386 486 209 466 199 458 538 424 337 3503 326 449 523 197 433 174 418 375 620 3515 7018
Champion M: 72.2/122 351 443 184 426 175 422 500 398 291 3190 286 410 491 165 395 150 392 343 580 3212 6402
Mens M: 70.7/121 344 440 176 420 170 415 493 391 284 3133 279 403 394 158 390 144 386 333 573 3060 6193
Senior M: 69.2/117 311 436 154 395 145 380 442 373 251 2887 248 393 461 133 365 126 364 313 540 2943 5830
Ladies W: 67.1/113 271 384 121 363 117 320 404 333 218 2531 212 356 429 97 329 112 308 284 501 2628 5159
Handicap 8 14 16 2 18 4 12 6 10 9 1 7 17 13 15 5 11 3
Par 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Showers, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Tennis

Reviews

