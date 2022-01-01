Rumanza Golf & Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 7533 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7533 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|7152 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6482 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5586 yards
|70.2
|119
|Yellow (W)
|72
|4944 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Rumanza Golf & Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|399
|556
|401
|228
|581
|465
|213
|479
|420
|3742
|438
|551
|243
|460
|472
|387
|568
|202
|470
|3791
|7533
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|379
|523
|378
|211
|552
|443
|198
|452
|395
|3531
|418
|524
|211
|437
|441
|362
|537
|186
|442
|3558
|7089
|White M: 70.7/121
|349
|483
|349
|177
|514
|409
|166
|412
|377
|3236
|378
|488
|179
|400
|413
|335
|496
|152
|405
|3246
|6482
|Red W: 70.2/119
|304
|421
|305
|116
|441
|353
|143
|358
|364
|2805
|335
|419
|140
|349
|358
|290
|426
|115
|349
|2781
|5586
|Yellow W: 67.1/113
|250
|403
|273
|116
|336
|308
|143
|295
|316
|2440
|304
|365
|140
|303
|315
|246
|401
|115
|315
|2504
|4944
|Handicap
|14
|16
|4
|12
|8
|2
|18
|6
|10
|9
|5
|7
|15
|13
|17
|1
|3
|11
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Greens Paspalum Platinum TE Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Nick Faldo (2021)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Golf shirt with collar/mock neck/turtleneck over one inch, half/full sleeves. Trousers, Pants, or shorts not more than 2 inches above the knee.
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Course Layout