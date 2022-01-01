Home / Courses / Asia / Pakistan

Rumanza Golf & Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 7533 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7533 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 7152 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6482 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5586 yards 70.2 119
Yellow (W) 72 4944 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Rumanza Golf & Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 399 556 401 228 581 465 213 479 420 3742 438 551 243 460 472 387 568 202 470 3791 7533
Blue M: 73.1/123 379 523 378 211 552 443 198 452 395 3531 418 524 211 437 441 362 537 186 442 3558 7089
White M: 70.7/121 349 483 349 177 514 409 166 412 377 3236 378 488 179 400 413 335 496 152 405 3246 6482
Red W: 70.2/119 304 421 305 116 441 353 143 358 364 2805 335 419 140 349 358 290 426 115 349 2781 5586
Yellow W: 67.1/113 250 403 273 116 336 308 143 295 316 2440 304 365 140 303 315 246 401 115 315 2504 4944
Handicap 14 16 4 12 8 2 18 6 10 9 5 7 15 13 17 1 3 11
Par 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2021
Greens Paspalum Platinum TE Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Nick Faldo (2021)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Golf shirt with collar/mock neck/turtleneck over one inch, half/full sleeves. Trousers, Pants, or shorts not more than 2 inches above the knee.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Multan GC: #8
Multan Golf Club
Multan, Punjab
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me