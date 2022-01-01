Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Tokachi Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6663 yards
Slope 122
Rating 71.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Blue 72 6663 yards 71.6 122
Back/Blue (W) 72 6663 yards 77.1
Regular/White 72 6322 yards 70.0 119
Regular/White (W) 72 6322 yards 75.1
Front/Friday 72 6040 yards 68.8 115
Front/Friday (W) 72 6040 yards 73.5
Ladies/Red 72 5701 yards 71.6 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tokachi Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 71.6/122 414 347 146 337 549 398 338 182 528 3239 373 360 211 594 394 381 399 222 490 3424 6663
Regular M: 70.0/119 396 342 134 298 529 388 332 170 488 3077 365 346 198 556 381 371 359 194 475 3245 6322
Front M: 68.8/115 385 315 111 288 515 368 304 148 471 2905 350 346 185 538 365 353 349 184 465 3135 6040
Ladies W: 70.2/119 350 315 111 282 515 368 304 148 432 2825 350 312 185 457 349 353 328 105 437 2876 5701
Handicap 3 9 17 15 7 1 13 5 11 18 8 12 2 6 16 10 4 14
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted NC, Nissenren, VISA, JCB, AMEX, Diners, Nicos

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Obihiro Shirakaba CC
Obihiro Shirakaba Country Club - Shirakaba Course
Otofuke, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Satsunaigawa GC
Satsunaigawa Golf Course
Makubetsu, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Obihiro Shirakaba CC
Obihiro Shirakaba Country Club - Sakura Course
Otofuke, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Obihiro Kokusai CC - East: #7
Obihiro Kokusai Country Club - West/East Course
Makubetsu, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Obihiro Kokusai CC - East: #9
Obihiro Kokusai Country Club - Center/East Course
Makubetsu, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Obihiro Kokusai CC - West: #4
Obihiro Kokusai Country Club - West/Center Course
Makubetsu, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Obihiro CC
Obihiro Country Club
Obihiro, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kamishihoro Champions: #9
Kamishihoro Champions Course
Kamishihoro, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me