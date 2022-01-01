Tokachi Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6663 yards
Slope 122
Rating 71.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Blue
|72
|6663 yards
|71.6
|122
|Back/Blue (W)
|72
|6663 yards
|77.1
|Regular/White
|72
|6322 yards
|70.0
|119
|Regular/White (W)
|72
|6322 yards
|75.1
|Front/Friday
|72
|6040 yards
|68.8
|115
|Front/Friday (W)
|72
|6040 yards
|73.5
|Ladies/Red
|72
|5701 yards
|71.6
|119
Scorecard for Tokachi Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 71.6/122
|414
|347
|146
|337
|549
|398
|338
|182
|528
|3239
|373
|360
|211
|594
|394
|381
|399
|222
|490
|3424
|6663
|Regular M: 70.0/119
|396
|342
|134
|298
|529
|388
|332
|170
|488
|3077
|365
|346
|198
|556
|381
|371
|359
|194
|475
|3245
|6322
|Front M: 68.8/115
|385
|315
|111
|288
|515
|368
|304
|148
|471
|2905
|350
|346
|185
|538
|365
|353
|349
|184
|465
|3135
|6040
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|350
|315
|111
|282
|515
|368
|304
|148
|432
|2825
|350
|312
|185
|457
|349
|353
|328
|105
|437
|2876
|5701
|Handicap
|3
|9
|17
|15
|7
|1
|13
|5
|11
|18
|8
|12
|2
|6
|16
|10
|4
|14
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted NC, Nissenren, VISA, JCB, AMEX, Diners, Nicos
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Course Layout