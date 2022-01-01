Tokinosato Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6169 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6169 yards
|Regular
|72
|5852 yards
|Front
|72
|5621 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5212 yards
Scorecard for Tokinosato Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|361
|165
|311
|361
|159
|306
|547
|339
|496
|3045
|384
|153
|355
|530
|478
|164
|435
|319
|306
|3124
|6169
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|315
|153
|295
|346
|147
|293
|514
|327
|486
|2876
|359
|141
|341
|516
|462
|148
|416
|303
|290
|2976
|5852
|Front M: 69.0/115
|304
|137
|295
|330
|147
|281
|492
|327
|474
|2787
|337
|129
|325
|503
|449
|131
|399
|288
|273
|2834
|5621
|Ladies W: 66.1/111
|261
|110
|250
|291
|80
|245
|444
|312
|441
|2434
|319
|129
|325
|503
|416
|131
|363
|252
|273
|2711
|5145
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|1
|7
|13
|5
|17
|11
|4
|16
|10
|2
|8
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Course Layout