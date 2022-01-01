Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Niigata

Tokinosato Golf Club

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6169 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6169 yards
Regular 72 5852 yards
Front 72 5621 yards
Ladies 72 5212 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 361 165 311 361 159 306 547 339 496 3045 384 153 355 530 478 164 435 319 306 3124 6169
Regular M: 69.2/117 315 153 295 346 147 293 514 327 486 2876 359 141 341 516 462 148 416 303 290 2976 5852
Front M: 69.0/115 304 137 295 330 147 281 492 327 474 2787 337 129 325 503 449 131 399 288 273 2834 5621
Ladies W: 66.1/111 261 110 250 291 80 245 444 312 441 2434 319 129 325 503 416 131 363 252 273 2711 5145
Handicap 15 9 3 1 7 13 5 17 11 4 16 10 2 8 14 6 18 12
Par 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 5 36 4 3 4 5 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

