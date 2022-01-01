Gentle Uptown Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Gentle Uptown Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|373
|410
|561
|379
|194
|552
|377
|141
|353
|3340
|352
|397
|155
|356
|306
|541
|327
|146
|579
|3159
|6499
|Handicap
|9
|7
|1
|5
|15
|3
|13
|17
|11
|12
|6
|16
|8
|14
|4
|10
|18
|2
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
