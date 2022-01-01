Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

Gentle Uptown Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Gentle Uptown Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 373 410 561 379 194 552 377 141 353 3340 352 397 155 356 306 541 327 146 579 3159 6499
Handicap 9 7 1 5 15 3 13 17 11 12 6 16 8 14 4 10 18 2
Par 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me