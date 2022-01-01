Home / Courses / Asia / China / Sichuan Province

Grand Hill International Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2009
Architect JMP Golf Design Group (2009)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

