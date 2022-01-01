Hunan Taohuayuan International Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7299 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7299 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6846 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6236 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5520 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Hunan Taohuayuan International Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|470
|453
|402
|147
|462
|541
|403
|221
|524
|3623
|477
|467
|514
|461
|188
|358
|232
|428
|551
|3676
|7299
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|457
|424
|381
|120
|439
|508
|383
|200
|498
|3410
|449
|437
|492
|439
|163
|343
|200
|405
|508
|3436
|6846
|White M: 70.7/121
|395
|395
|336
|110
|408
|469
|362
|139
|465
|3079
|426
|410
|460
|390
|137
|318
|159
|371
|486
|3157
|6236
|Red W: 70.2/119
|359
|389
|280
|79
|359
|407
|327
|120
|424
|2744
|392
|353
|412
|344
|119
|265
|139
|313
|439
|2776
|5520
|Handicap
|4
|6
|14
|16
|2
|10
|12
|18
|8
|5
|1
|9
|7
|13
|3
|15
|17
|11
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2011
Architect Nelson & Haworth (2011)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
