Hunan Taohuayuan International Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7299 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7299 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6846 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6236 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5520 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hunan Taohuayuan International Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 470 453 402 147 462 541 403 221 524 3623 477 467 514 461 188 358 232 428 551 3676 7299
Blue M: 73.1/123 457 424 381 120 439 508 383 200 498 3410 449 437 492 439 163 343 200 405 508 3436 6846
White M: 70.7/121 395 395 336 110 408 469 362 139 465 3079 426 410 460 390 137 318 159 371 486 3157 6236
Red W: 70.2/119 359 389 280 79 359 407 327 120 424 2744 392 353 412 344 119 265 139 313 439 2776 5520
Handicap 4 6 14 16 2 10 12 18 8 5 1 9 7 13 3 15 17 11
Par 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2011
Architect Nelson & Haworth (2011)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

