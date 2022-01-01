Viveiro Golf & Country Club
Holes 9
Type
Style Desert
Par 35
Length 3024 yards
Slope 113
Rating 35.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|35
|3024 yards
|35.0
|113
|Yellow
|35
|2808 yards
|34.0
|109
|Red (W)
|35
|2427 yards
|34.0
|110
Scorecard for Viveiro Golf & Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 70.0/113
|405
|129
|481
|394
|394
|145
|394
|210
|472
|3024
|6048
|Yellow M: 68.1/109
|394
|120
|424
|384
|363
|131
|382
|194
|416
|2808
|5562
|Red W: 69.2/110
|289
|109
|365
|343
|352
|116
|365
|131
|357
|2427
|4854
|Handicap
|13
|17
|11
|15
|5
|3
|9
|7
|1
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 2022
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
