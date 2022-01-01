Home / Courses / Africa / Cape Verde

Viveiro Golf & Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type
Style Desert
Par 35
Length 3024 yards
Slope 113
Rating 35.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 35 3024 yards 35.0 113
Yellow 35 2808 yards 34.0 109
Red (W) 35 2427 yards 34.0 110
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Viveiro Golf & Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 70.0/113 405 129 481 394 394 145 394 210 472 3024 6048
Yellow M: 68.1/109 394 120 424 384 363 131 382 194 416 2808 5562
Red W: 69.2/110 289 109 365 343 352 116 365 131 357 2427 4854
Handicap 13 17 11 15 5 3 9 7 1
Par 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 35 70

Course Details

Year Built 2022
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Santa Maria GC: #5
Santa Maria Golf Course
Santa Maria, Sal
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me