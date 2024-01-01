Pitch And Putt Can Pascual
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Putting course
Par N/A
Length 1359 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back (18-hole)
|1359 meters
|Forward (18-hole)
|1192 meters
Scorecard for Pitch And Putt Can Pascual
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 52.3/87
|83
|72
|101
|67
|78
|87
|106
|83
|114
|791
|1486
|Ladies W: 53.7/89
|62
|72
|56
|67
|55
|87
|74
|83
|91
|647
|1303
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout