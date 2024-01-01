Home / Courses / Europe / Spain / Gerona

Pitch And Putt Can Pascual

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Putting course
Par N/A
Length 1359 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back (18-hole) 1359 meters
Forward (18-hole) 1192 meters
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Pitch And Putt Can Pascual
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 52.3/87 83 72 101 67 78 87 106 83 114 791 1486
Ladies W: 53.7/89 62 72 56 67 55 87 74 83 91 647 1303
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Montseny Golf Pitch & Putt: #8
Montseny Golf Pitch & Putt
Gualba, Barcelona
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
PGA Golf Catalunya Resort - Stadium Course: #13
Camiral Golf & Wellness - Stadium Course
Caldes de Malavella, Gerona
Resort
5.0
1
Write Review
PGA Golf Catalunya Resort - Tour: #15
Camiral Golf & Wellness - Tour Course
Caldes de Malavella, Gerona
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Franciac Golf Pitch & Putt: #8
Franciac Golf Pitch & Putt
Franciac, Gerona
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sant Cebria Pitch & Putt
Sant Cebria Pitch & Putt
Sant Cebrià de Vallalta, Barcelona
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Montanya GC
Montanya Golf Club
El Brull, Barcelona
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Club de Golf Vilacis-Taradell
Taradell Golf Club
Taradell, Barcelona
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf La Roca - Championship: #18
Golf La Roca - Championship Course
La Roca del Valles, Barcelona
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf La Roca - Short
Golf La Roca - Short Course
La Roca del Valles, Barcelona
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Handicap 1 GC: #2
Handicap 1 Golf Club
San Andres de Llavaneras, Barcelona
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Lloret Pitch & Putt: #17
Golf Lloret Pitch & Putt
Lloret de Mar, Selva
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sant Vicens de Montalt GC
Sant Vicens de Montalt Golf Club
Sant Vicens de Montalt, Barcelona
Public
1.0
1
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me